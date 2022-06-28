John G. Bendo, 75, of Towanda, Pennsylvania passed away on April 9th from lung cancer at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
John Bendo was born in New York City in 1946. He graduated from Columbia University in 1967 and received his medical degree from New York University in 1971. After that, he completed a general surgery residency in Vermont, followed by two years as a U.S. Navy Medical Corps medical officer, and then three years of urology residency in upstate New York. He then had private practices in Maine, Michigan, and then Montana before joining the local clinic in Montana. Following this, he moved to western Pennsylvania in 2002 and then Towanda, Pennsylvania, in 2004, where he joined PhysicianCare. Although he retired in 2010, he continued to keep his medical license active. He spent his final years gardening and visiting his granddaughters.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Athena Bendo, and his wife, Donna Bendo. He was survived by his son George Bendo, of Manchester, England, daughter Elisabeth Bendo, of Derwood, Maryland, son-in-law Derek Halverson, and two granddaughters, Zoe and Cora Halverson.
At John’s request, there was no funeral or memorial service, and he requested that no donations be made in his name. If you would like to share a memory, please send an email to elisabethbendo@yahoo.com
