John G. Cole, 75, formerly of Towanda, passed away in his Florida home September 18 2021. He is survived by his wife, Diana Buck Cole, sons John III, Scott and Bradley. He is survived by brother Perce James (PJ), Mary Anne Gallew, Nancy Conklin, Allene Watson, Priscilla Bortner and Ida Greene. Predeceased by mother Marietta Morse and father John Cole Sr. Also predeceased by beloved foster son Frankie Garcia. John was proud to be an American, Vietnam vet and served in the Army. Due to John’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, he supported St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Honor John by thanking a veteran.
