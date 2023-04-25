John Gulyas, Sr., 92, went home with the Lord on April 12, 2023, at the age of 92, surrounded by his family at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
John was born January 15, 1931, the eldest of two children born to Stephen and Anna Somich Gulyas. He lived in Allentown, Pennsylvania, during his childhood. He served in the U.S. Army from August 12, 1952, to August 12, 1954. John married Mary Cafarelli on February 12, 1955, and they built their home in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. He was employed at Bethlehem Steel in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Alpo Pet Foods in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
John was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his sons, John Gulyas, Jr., of Liberty Corners, Pennsylvania, and Richard (Marlene) Gulyas of Ulster, Pennsylvania. He was also a proud grandfather to Alyssa Gulyas, Carly Gulyas Rathbun (Mitch Rathbun), Leah Gulyas, Jonathon Gulyas, and Matthew Gulyas. John is survived by an extended family of nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his wife, Mary Cafarelli Gulyas, his parents Stephen and Anna Gulyas, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
As a young man, John enjoyed playing sports but especially loved playing baseball. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, and Penn State football fan. John enjoyed many hours in his workshop making fishing poles, tying flies for himself and for friends, repairing guns, and doing woodworking projects. At age 90, he taught himself to paint and enjoyed painting a variety of subjects.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, officiating. Members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda will accord full military honors at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.