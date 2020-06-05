John H. Gangaway, 87, formerly of Wyalusing, Bradford County, Pennsylvania, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on June 1, 2020 in the Skilled Nursing Unit of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania, where he has resided since February 2020.
Born in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, he was the son of the late William and Edith (Myers) Gangaway. His wife, Grace, of 69 years, died Aug. 31, 2018.
John worked at bridge building for Mesa Construction, and paving for A.G. Kurtz until his retirement. He enjoyed family outings at Knoebels Amusement Park, visits from his great-grandchildren, playing Bingo and going out to eat with his best friend/caregiver Billy Kolbeck.
Surviving are two daughters, Carol J. Berwick (Gangaway), wife of David J. Berwick, Stevensville, Pennsylvania and Cynthia G. Fritz (Gangaway), wife of Curtis L. Fritz, Denver, Pennsylvania; three grandsons and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. He has one remaining sister, Mary Miller, residing at Ephrata Manor, Ephrata, Pennsylvania.
Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., Harrisburg, is in charge of the cremation. Services will be private. John’s final resting place will be in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
