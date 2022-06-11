John Heeman Jr., better known as Tinker, 82, passed away on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at his home on Spring Hill surrounded by the love of his family and his beloved and devoted wife, Johanna Drislane Heeman.
Born March 29, 1940 at home in Wilmot Township, Pa, Tinker was a lifelong resident of the Wyalusing area. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1957-1961 where he was ranked as corporal. Upon his honorable discharge, Tinker came home to begin his career in the Pennsylvania Blue Stone Quarry business, where he shared his expertise and mentored others for over 60 years. He was a proud and dedicated man of his work, which he passed on to future generations.
Through the years, Tinker learned to relax from the rigorous quarry work and found joy in hunting excursions, camping, and four-wheeling with family and friends. Tinker so enjoyed watching his family grow, and with every new grandchild and great grandchild came a new purpose and a sense of pride. He loved being called Grandpa and enjoyed yearly gatherings of the children and all the grandchildren on Spring Hill. Tinker, Dad, and Grandpa, a great family man and a wonderful husband, you are so loved, you will be missed, but our memories of you are forever.
Tinker is survived by his loving wife, Johanna Heeman of Spring Hill; two daughters, Melissa Dworak of Dunmore, Pa.; Sonya Heeman and James Reese of Portland, Tx, Daughter-in –law Vicki Heeman of Laceyville; step son Robert Campbell of Dushore; step son Rusty Campbell of Towanda; sister Anna Mae Johnson of Wyalusing; brother and sister-in-law Fred and Betty Heeman of Monroeton; sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Larry Albert of Dillsburg, Pa: brother Larry Heeman of Laceyville; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Tinker was predeceased by his parents John and Emma Heeman Sr.; beloved son John (Peewee) Heeman III; brother Lindy Heeman, son-in-law Nicholas Dworak, and his special fur baby, Buddy.
As per Tinker’s request, no services will be scheduled. The family will celebrate his life at a later date in a manner closest to his heart; on the hill, around the ponds, all together.
