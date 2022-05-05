John Homet Howard, Jr. age 96, of Dunedin, FL (formerly of Wyalusing, PA) passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz, FL.
John was born on January 10, 1926 in Wyalusing, PA the son of the late John H. and Harriet Taylor Howard, Sr. He was a graduate of the Camptown High School with the class of 1943.
He married Doris Burleigh on April 6, 1952 and together they raised nine children as well as owned and operated Skyline Holsteins Farm in Homets Ferry. They were married for 55 years before she passed away on November 10, 2007. He was fortunate to find another love, Barbara Hayes, and they married on April 12, 2011. Barbara passed away on October 26, 2019.
He was member of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, Idlewild Baptist Church, PA Farm Bureau, and Dairyman’s League. In his younger years he had a passion for playing basketball with the Camptown Comets and his brothers. He enjoyed attending the races at the Wyalusing Valley Motorsports Park and picking rocks at the track. He was avid fan of Major League Baseball.
John is survived by his children, John Howard, III (Susan), Linda Cohen (Jon), Richard Howard, Sr. (Debbie), Susan Brigham (Raymond), Dorothy Callum (Stephen), Thomas Howard (Jean), Debbie Minturn (William), David Howard (Susan), and Melissa Nowland (Jason); his step-children, Diane Murphy, John Murphy (Stacy), James Murphy, Heather Remek (Pat), and Vicki Killeen (Dan); his foster son, Eugene Colegrove; his grandchildren, Lisa Howard, Matthew Howard (Amber), Lindsey Akers (Nathan), Justin Cohen (Melanie), Daniel Cohen (Anna), Jesse Cohen (Danielle), Salina Gauss (Josh) , Richard Howard, Jr. (Kayla), Liz Johnston, Christina Nolan (Tony), Amanda Millard (Justin), Eric Brigham (Jessica), Adam Brigham, Stephen Callum (Melissa), Michael Callum, Kory Callum, Derek Howard (Salka), Andrew Howard (Amanda), Nathan Howard, Isaiah Howard, Grace Howard, Jake Minturn, Olivia Minturn, Luke Minturn, Katie Howard, Melissa Howard, Samuel Howard, Jonathan Howard, Kyle Nowland (Donald), and Cody Nowland; his step-grandchildren, John Murphy, Tiereney Thompson (Ryan), Cierra Killeen, and Lauren Killeen; his great grandchildren: Gavin, Declan, Addison, Noah, Trevor, Megan, Sydney, Braelynn, Aidan, Colbrin, Halle, Alaina, Adeline, Jackson, Evelyn, Harlee, Rylee, Mckenna, Brooke, Zarah, Kenzie, Mahala, Maddox and two more on the way; his siblings, Lucy Lockwood, William Howard (Leah Adams), Theresa Brennan (Ambrose), and Charles Howard; his sisters-in-law, Nancy Potter, Janet Morrow, and Shirley Howard; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Garrick Johnston; sisters/brothers-in-law, Vivien Howard, Alfred and Barbara Singley, and Walter Potter; and his nephew, Kevin Potter. John’s brother, James Howard, passed away two days after him on May 2, 2022.
A Service to Witness to the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM from the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church with Dr. Reverend Barry Ballard officiating. Interment will follow at the Homets Ferry Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 PM and Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 11:00 until the time of the service.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John’s name to Wycliffe Bible Translators P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862 or on their website www.wycliffe.org.
