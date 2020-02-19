Mr. John Hubiak, age 91, of Carrollton, Texas, and formerly of Lopez, passed away on Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
John was born in Lopez, on June 27, 1928, a son of the late Theodore and Anna Rusin Hubiak. He graduated from the Lopez High School in 1946. He married the former Rosemary “Rose” Serecsko on Sept. 25, 1954, and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage before her passing on July 6, 2012.
He had been a resident of Carrollton, Texas, since December of 2013, moving from North Ridgeville, Ohio. He previously lived in New Jersey and also spent 14 years in Tampa, Florida.
John had been a member of Christ the Saviour, Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church in North Royalton, Ohio, (where his son, Fr. Robert-Alexander Hubiak was the Deacon) and St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church in Lopez.
Surviving are two sons, Fr. Robert-Alexander (Sally) Hubiak, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gary (Nancy) Hubiak, Carrollton, Texas; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Gattuso, Pittston; sisters-in-law, Marion Hubiak, Baltimore, Maryland, Mary Ann Hobbs, Towanda, and Donna (William) Lynch, Charlotte, North Carolina.
Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Michael Hubiak; brothers, Metro Hubiak of Lopez, on June 6, 1996, Paul Hubiak of Baltimore, Maryland, on March 30, 2002, and Peter Hubiak of Dickson City, on March 23, 2013; and sisters, Stella Hunsinger of Dushore, on Aug. 4, 1989, Mary Christini of Mildred, on Dec. 27, 1998, Stephanie Neufer of Lopez, on July 16, 2004, and Helen Coles of Lopez, on Oct. 21, 2013.
Burial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Church, Lopez, with Father Dennis Hendershot, presiding. Interment will be in St. Vladimir’s Cemetery, Lopez.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., and there will be a Parastas service at 6:30 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to St. Vladimir’s Church, P.O. Box 211, Lopez, PA 18628.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.