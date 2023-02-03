On Saturday, January 21, 2023, John J. Culkin, a surviving husband and father of four passed away peacefully at age 96.
John was born on March 8, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Joseph and Gertrude (McDermott) Culkin. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he studied Chemical Engineering at Villanova University, graduating with top honors in Physics. John took a job at GTE-Sylvania and stayed in Towanda most of his life to raise his four children (John, Joseph Bradley, Marianne, and Andy) with his beloved wife, Vicky and his dog, Boots.
John was a quiet, shy Irishman with a gentle kind personality. He had an endearingly quirky wit and was keenly intelligent. It was difficult to get him to a party, but once there, he’d be the last to leave, saying long fond goodbyes. He could solve any equation and fix challenging problems, whether they were about physics or life in general. His best decision in life was marrying Vicky. John was eager to be by her side for eternity. His spirit might also be found wandering the many lovely creeks and woods around Towanda.
John was predeceased by his wife Vicky as well as his brother Joe Culkin and his sister Mary (Culkin) Wallace. Surviving are his 4 children and 13 grandchildren: John and Sue Culkin of Wexford, PA and their children John, Emily, and Sarah; Joseph Bradley and Laura Culkin of Danville, CA and their children Lindsay, Christine, Matthew, and Jackie; Marianne (Culkin) and Eric Mann of St. Michaels MD and their children Cal, Elaine, and Harrison; and Andy and Suzanne Culkin of Romeo, MI and their children Cole, Danielle, and Alyson. John was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren: Athena and Aralia DePaoli; Ella Schwandt; Owen, Maxine and Parker Christianson; and Victoria Culkin.
For those interested in sharing in a fond farewell, a viewing will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave, Towanda on March 3rd, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial followed by interment will be held at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda on March 4th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
