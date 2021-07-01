John J. ‘JJ’ ‘Butch’ Hoffman Sr., 88, passed peacefully and went to be with his creator on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born on Oct. 11, 1932, to Henry J. Hoffman and Helen (Bride) Hoffman in Towanda.
After graduating from high school in Towanda, John served his country in the Korean War, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Honorably discharged, he went on to Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD, earning a master’s degree in Business Accounting. John was employed by Sylvania in New York and Massachusetts, owned/operated the Camillus Lighting Center in Camillus, NY, and worked at Al’s Inn in Elbridge, NY. The latter prompted a career change to the hospitality industry and a return to Towanda, where he tended bar at the Williamston Inn for many years. Later, John moved to Chesapeake, VA, and was a host at Denny’s Restaurant until health issues forced him to retire in 2019 at age 86. John was a member of several American Legion posts and was a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus member. He enjoyed reading, completing puzzles of all types, Boston Red Sox, anything Notre Dame, and was always good for a corny joke. But, most of all, he enjoyed studying and sharing his devout Catholic faith.
John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Bill and Frank, three beloved sisters: Kate Snell, Jane Madden, Aggie Griffin, and son-in-law, Robert Hecksel.
John is survived by his brother Henry E. of Towanda; children John Jr. (Lana) of Chesapeake; Jean (Craig) Goetzmann of Skaneateles, NY; MaryRose Hecksel of Lansing, MI; Christopher (Lynn) of Cicero, NY, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 6 p.m., a memorial mass will take place at Catholic Church of St. Stephen, 1544 South Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Parish in Towanda at a later date. Please watch for announcements in the Towanda Daily Review and online at https://www.thedailyreview.com.
Please consider a donation in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial Giving ID#22489233, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, by phone at 1-800-822-6344 or online at https://www.stjude.org. John requested people to read “Jesus Calling” by Sarah Young, a collection of daily devotions that gives readers a more profound experience of Jesus’ Presence and Peace which he so thoroughly enjoyed.
John’s children greatly appreciate the exceptional and compassionate care he received in the Veterans Administration Ann Arbor Healthcare System during the final months of his life.
