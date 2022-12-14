“And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul” John-Muir
John “Jack” Gardner – February 9, 1938 to December 12, 2022
A man of few words, but many stories has gone before us in a life well lived. Known by many names, and many skills, he really was a “Jack” of all trades, and a master of quite a few. A loving father who taught many lessons either by example, walking with you, or a consult after the failure providing guidance in a calm demeanor. A gracious Grandpa ready to spoil with love and whatever he deemed necessary. A loving husband who walked with his wife for almost 40 years and honored her till the day they rejoined promptly before 6, as she must have had dinner on the stove waiting for him.
A Navy Sea Bee, who shared of his stories and spoke of his service with honor. A mechanic who could fix anything, be it the “right way” or the “right now” depending on what was available. An avid car enthusiast who could and would push things as hard and as fast as he lived. A coach who took the time to work with our group of misfits helping each one to find what they could do well enough for the good of the team. A huge supporter of youth athletics from the stands for his children and grandchildren traveling the country side or watching from the comfort of his living room. He even dabbled in farming at the request of his wife Denise, which again shared many lessons of hard work and perseverance with his children. A life-long Yankees fan who has likely forgotten more about baseball than we will ever know. His true love outside of family was his love for the outdoors. Hunting and fishing allowed for many things, fresh air, the opportunity to provide for his family and just taking a moment to slow things down. He shared the view that anytime in the woods was not time wasted so it seems fitting that as this year’s rifle season came to a close as did this chapter in the many books that made up his eighty-four years upon this earth.
He is survived by his sons Alex and his family, and John Gardner, and his daughter Kim Heisler and her family and many grandchildren, also his Sister Marcia Nauta.
Calling hours will be Saturday, December 17th from 3 pm to 5 pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA where services will be held at 5 pm. We ask those who attend to honor Jack in his comfort of a Flannel and Jeans. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Robert Packer Hospital Cancer Care Fund in memory of John Gardner to support others during their time of need.
Those wishing may leave condolences or send flowers by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com
