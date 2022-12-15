Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear…
John “Jack” M. Welliver, 81, of Rome, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 12, 2022. Jack, as he was affectionately known by his family and many friends was born on June 5, 1941 in Sayre, Pa. He was the son of the late Bernard and Edna (Wilbur) Welliver. Jack was a graduate of Towanda High School and worked as a butcher for the A & P Grocery Store for over thirty years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, and took great pride in maintaining his stewardship forest. Jack’s greatest enjoyment was attending events his grandchildren were involved in, especially sporting events where he was known for his meticulous score keeping. Many other fans would seek him out to verify stats during and after events. His smile and friendly wave will be missed by so many.
Jack will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, C. Alice Welliver; his son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Carla Welliver; his daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer and Richard Jones; his special grandchildren: Tori (Aaron) Bristol; Tara Welliver, Lauryn Jones and Ryan Jones; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jean and John Neiley, Richard and Nan Allyn and their families; Jack will also be missed by many friends and fellow sport enthusiasts. He was predeceased by his brother Bill Welliver and brother-in-law William Allyn.
Abiding with his wishes, services will be private. Jack will be laid to rest in the Rome Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation, 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of John “Jack” M. Welliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.