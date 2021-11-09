John Joseph Borden, 83, of Franklin Township, PA passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
John was born in Towanda, PA on November 8, 1937, the son of Henry Borden and Bridget Marian Stevens Borden. He was a graduate of Towanda High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John was formerly employed by Franklin Township, worked on the family farm, and operated his auto salvage business in Franklin Township for many years.
He is survived by several cousins and many friends. John was predeceased by his wife, Sandra J. “Sandy” Borden on September 18, 2012.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
