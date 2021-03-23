John Joseph Brennan Jr., 62, of Wellsburg, New York, passed away Saturday evening March 20, 2021 at his home following declining health.
John was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 22, 1958, the son of John Joseph Brennan Sr. and Berneice Moon Brennan. He was a graduate of Towanda High School and in early years was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda, TDS in Elmira and Elmira Stamping. He was later employed by Able-2 in Horseheads, New York, where he enjoyed socializing and assisting with the needs of consumers. John enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and playing pool. He was a member of the Towanda Pool League.
Surviving are: His wife, Lisa M. Bissel Brennan; mother, Berneice Moon Barrett of Towanda; children, Jaime (Tony) Quattrini of Sayre, Adam (Lauren) Brennan of Massachusetts; grandson, Zachary Miller of Washington State; great-granddaughter, Isabella Miller; step-children, Amber Smith of Reading Center, New York, Erika Smith of Millport, New York, Andy Smith of Wellsburg; several step-grandchildren; brother, Timothy Brennan of Waverly; sisters, Colleen (Neil) Kinsley of Litchfield, Peggy (Don) Howard of Waverly, Bonnie (Scott) Batzer of Maryland; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, John Joseph Brennan Sr. on Jan. 1, 1988 and his brother, Ronald Brennan.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Able-2, P.O. Box 1554 Elmira, NY 14902 in memory of John Joseph Brennan Jr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
