John Joseph Cabucci, 85, of 103 Second Street, Towanda, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 15, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, due to the COVID-19 virus.
John was born and grew up in Sayre where he attended Sayre High School. In early years he was employed by Ingersoll-Rand in Athens, PA and Waverly, NY. On Oct. 1, 1967, John married the former Dixie King. Together they operated Dixie’s Town & Country New & Used Furniture Store in Towanda with John serving as store manager. John was a man of great faith and was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda.
John was a dedicated member of Lodge Roma Madre No. 1342 Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in Sayre and was a social member of Beirne-Webster VFW Post in Towanda and the Towanda American Legion. He was a former member of the Towanda Elks Lodge and the Waverly Moose Lodge. John loved to play Top Board Shuffleboard and Bocci Ball. He also loved to play pitch.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Dixie Cabucci, their sons, Dana John Cabucci of New Albany (and wife Maureen) and Marc Anthony Cabucci of Towanda. John has three beloved grandchildren, Johndiano and Dixierina Cabucci, and Ryan Cabucci. His grandchildren brought great joy to his life.
John was always a family man and loved his sister-in-law, Rhea Johnston of Towanda; special nieces, Kathy Fisk of Wyalusing and Karen Donovan of Towanda; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and very good friends, Joe Cole and Kayne Worthington.
In addition to his parents Ettore & Florence Cabucci, John was predeceased by his son Vincent Brian Cabucci (on Feb. 9, 1988) brothers, Tommy and Lawrence Cabucci; and sisters, Yolanda Rossi, Mary Mustico, Helen Daddona, Anna Marie Dennis, and Edith Brennan.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
