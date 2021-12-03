John Joseph “Jay” Banfield passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Troy Hospital. Jay was 51 years young.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding, gun collecting, but he was very passionate about animals. Jay had every animal you could image from snakes, ferrets, birds, fish, spiders, lizards, yes and even the regular house cat.
He loved exotic animals and he was so very knowledgeable about them. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, ATV riding and RC cars. Although Jay was a private person, he very much enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends.
Jay is predeceased by his father, John Stanley Banfield, paternal grandmother, Tabetha Audrey Banfield, maternal grandmother, Ruby Holt, an aunt, and two uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 3 years, Laura Avery Banfield, mother (step-father), Diana Walkowitz (Alan), sister (brother-in-law) Pamela Van Horn (Jerry), brother (sister-in-law) Kenneth Banfield (Stephanie), daughter, Heather Banfield, step-daughter, Megan Wood and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncle.
Family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date. He will be missed. Donations can be made in Jay’s name to Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Ln, East Smithfield, PA 18817 · (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.)
