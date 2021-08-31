It is with great sadness to announce the passing of John Kiluk on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the Wyalusing Personal Care where he resided. He was 85 years old.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy, in 2005. John is survived by his four children, Terry, John, Richard, and Suzanne. Also, a brother, Ed (Florence), of Johnson City, NY. His aunt also survives him, Dorothy Yarrish, of Plymouth, PA.
A special thank you to the employees of the Wyalusing Personal Care Home where he was a resident for the past 10 years.
A graveside service will be held for John on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA.
Condolences may be left online at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
