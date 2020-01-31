John L. Wanamaker, MD, 85, of Athens passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
He was born on June 3, 1934 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Helen (Campbell) Wanamaker.
Dr. Wanamaker was a graduate from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, and then went to Medical School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He completed his internship at Philadelphia General Hospital and his Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Dr. Wanamaker served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force serving as a cardiologist at Wilford Hall in San Antonio, Texas, and as a flight surgeon at Andrews Air Force Base. Following his service in the Air Force, Dr. Wanamaker moved his family in 1970 to Sayre to practice at the Guthrie Clinic. He was elected to the Board of Physicians at the clinic and later served as chief of cardiology until his retirement in 1996.
Dr. Wanamaker enjoyed golfing, tennis, fly fishing, was an avid reader and known for his dry wit.
He is preceded in death by his son, William Wanamaker in 1992; brother-in-law, Tom Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Anna Wanamaker.
Dr. Wanamaker is survived by his wife at home, Dorothy (Grubb) Wanamaker; children, Karen and Patrick Le Chanu of Chalons, France, Thomas and Gaylen Wanamaker of Lancaster, Joseph and Lauren Wanamaker of Redmond, Oregon, and James Wanamaker of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Kyle Wanamaker, Paul Wanamaker, Nicolas Le Chanu, Clement Le Chanu, Dana Wanamaker, and Erin Wanamaker; and great-grandsons, Isaiah and Caleb. He is also survived by his sister, Joanne Hamilton of Morris; brother, Ralph Wanamaker of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
Memorial donations may be made in Dr. John Wanamaker’s name to The Guthrie Clinic Cardiology Fund, c/o Resource Development, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 or a charity of one’s choice.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
