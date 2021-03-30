John Lee Springer, 57, of Wysox Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home.
John was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania on Feb. 8, 1964, the son of the late Andrew D. Springer and Elsie Marie Bourne Springer.
John was a graduate of Towanda High School and was formerly employed by Turner Refrigeration and Mountain Lake Energy. He is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Lela M. and Paul Space of Towanda; niece, Tiffany L. Space of Towanda; nephew, Michael P. Bennett and wife Amber of Towanda; great nieces and great nephews, Maleah Space, Dominic Johnson, Cordel Morse, Shaleah Bennett, Deagan Bennett and Malachi Howell; and aunts, Dorothy (Danny) Stack, Mary Brennan and Joyce (Richard) Walker.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother, Andrew D. Springer Jr. on Dec. 21, 1992 and nephew, Scott H. Space on April 24, 2012.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
