John Martin Chapman, age 84, of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2023, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Born on July 31, 1938, in Springfield, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lavina (Kobbe) Chapman.
John had a diverse work experience, which included working on the Kingsley Farm, serving as the Springfield Township Supervisor for over 50 years, working for Dalrymple for 10 years, and in the Highway Department for 10 years. He also spent 18 years selling insurance, served on the Bradford County Sanitation Board for 30 years, and was involved with the Bradford County Soil Conservation for 18 years. Additionally, he started his own garbage route and operated a backhoe and dump truck for many years. John was a long-time member of the local Masonic Lodge.
Outside of work, John had various interests and hobbies. He had a passion for gardening and took great pride in his beautiful plants and flowers. He enjoyed hunting and woodworking, using his skills to create intricate pieces. John had a special love for his cats and cherished their companionship. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family and friends, creating lasting memories with those he held dear.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jane (Hendershot) Chapman; his son, John M. (Darlene) Chapman Jr.; his daughter, Linda (Robert) Chapman King; his grandchildren, Lucas (Kelsey) Chapman, Ashley (Brad) Yanchuk, Taylor (Travis) Kline, Dylan (Madi) King, and; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Harry Chapman; his sister, Joyce Bradford; sisters-in-law Jane Chapman and Patricia Chapman ; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lavina Chapman, as well as his brothers Kenneth Chapman and Victor Chapman, and sisters Louise Chapman Weed, Eleanor Chapman Jennings, and Cleota Chapman Furman.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., located at 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA 16947. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Tim Giese of Victory Church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of John’s family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
