John McKean passed away peacefully at the age of 93, February 24, 2022.
John was born July 31, 1928, the second son of Norman Dodge McKean and Janet (Passage) McKean. He and his older brother, James (Jim) grew up in the family house on the central square in Cortland, NY near his father’s dental practice.
His given name at birth was Rosseel Overton McKean, perhaps not the easiest name for a young man to grow up with. Up through high school he was best known by his nickname “Unkie”. As a teenager he convinced his parents to make the legal addition of John to his name.
John graduated from William and Mary class of ‘51 and went on to Cornell University for his Masters in Education (‘56) and Doctorate in Education (‘61).
While at Cornell childhood friends from Cortland introduced him to the love of his life, Ruth MacDonald. Ruth was from Maine and had come to upstate New York for her career. John loved to tell people that he met Ruth on a Friday and by Monday they decided they would get married. They did marry on July 2, 1955 and had a long happy marriage until Ruth passed away in 2004. John and Ruth had two daughters, Janet and Annalise.
John spent his career in higher education as a college Dean and also Vice President. He was a fortunate man in that he had a long career in a field that he loved. He started as Dean of Men and Assistant Professor of History at Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, from there spent one year as Headmaster at Kingswood School for Girls in Bloomfield Hills, MI, then returned to college life for the rest of his career. He was Dean at Hobart College, Geneva, NY, the Vice President of the College at Kenyon College, Gambier, OH and for the last part of his career was Dean of Arts and Sciences, State University of NY at Canton.
Though he held many different titles during his career he said at his core he always saw himself as a teacher – from being a teen-aged camp counselor teaching children to swim to a college dean helping a student figure out a life path, to him it was always about teaching. His grandchildren would agree with that, they often said about their Grandpa John — “He explains things so well, we always learn stuff from him.”
John was an avid tennis player only stepping away from the game as he turned 85. John, Ruth and their daughters had many happy summers visiting Ruth’s family in Maine and spending time with the extended Passage and McKean families at Lake Wesauking in Towanda, PA.
John is survived by his daughters, Janet McKean and Annalise McKean-Marcus, as well as Annalise’s husband, Mitchell Marcus, and three grandchildren, Max, Natalie and Melissa Marcus.
