John Mesko III, 63, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 30, 2021 following a courageous battle with the Covid 19 virus. Born on September 10, 1958 in Logan, West Virginia, John was a son of John Jr. and Mary Ann (Knecht) Mesko of Delaware.
John was a 1974 graduate of the Blue Mountain Academy in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. On January 30, 1982, he married the former Patricia “Patty” Richards in Williamsport. Together they raised two children and shared nearly 40 years of devoted marriage.
John was employed for many years by Lycoming County Pennsylvania as a Corrections Officer until his failing health no longer permitted him to continue to work. He held several life-time memberships including; 1000 Yd. Shooting Range, North American Hunting Club, National Turkey Federation and the Lycoming Creek Anglers Association. Needless to say, John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting both rifle and archery, as wells as target shooting to just name a few. Throughout life, John’s main interests encompassed his family, especially the love he shared with his grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved parents, John is survived by his wife, Patricia (Richards) Mesko, two children; Ashley (Ryan) Walker, Cory (Dalysha) Mesko, five very special grandchildren; Anistyn, Aspyn and Ty Walker, Ronin and Maddox Mesko, three siblings; Morgan (Dona) Mesko, Warren (Melissa) Mesko and Shannon (John) Pifer, sister-in-law; Norine Richards, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Goldie Graham and several other close family members.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. Canton. There will be no funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial in Mr. Mesko’s name to the Hezekiah’s Hands or the Rainbow Riders.
Share condolences and memories of John Mesko III, by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.