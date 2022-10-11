Native American Prayer
I give you this, one thought to keep
I am with you still, I do not sleep
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sunlight on the ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning’s hush
I am the swift uplifting rush...
Of quiet birds in circled flight
I am the soft stars that shine at night
Do not think of me as gone--I am with you still, in each new dawn.
John Michael Morningstar, “Indian”, entered into eternal rest and joined his loved ones in heaven on October 1, 2022. Born on July 30, 1950, John grew up in Sayre, PA. During his high school years, the boundary between Athens and Sayre school districts shifted, and John had to switch from Sayre to Athens. He graduated from Athens High School in 1969, where he was an athlete for the golf and track and field teams. Following graduation, John attended Williamsport Area Community College and received his Associates Degree in Manufacturing Drafting in 1971. Seeking work, he moved to Illinois and built wooden toys for Playskool. When he received word that there were jobs opening up locally, he moved back to the area and began to work for E.I. DuPont in Towanda in 1972. He worked in the maintenance department as a chief mechanic, a journeyman, and a scheduler/planner. In addition to his work at DuPont, during this time John also enjoyed coaching Little League, and was an active member of the Towanda Gun Club, where he was on the Dart Team. In 1982, he met Valerie, the love of his life. They shared 40 years together, being married on August 14, 1982, in the historic Wysox Presbyterian Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Meghan, born in 1984, and Mandi, born in 1985. The family made their home in Wysox, in the original Ingerick family farmhouse that he painstakingly remodeled room-by-room. He enjoyed living next door to his grandfather-in-law, Cecil Ingerick, with whom he would have a deep friendship for many years. John took great delight in watching his daughters grow up and was immensely proud of them. He was especially proud that they were never not represented at any event, as he and Val always made it a point to attend every event that they participated in, both in high school and in college. An avid outdoorsman, John was an active member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the National Rifle Association, and held a patent for the “Shy Gobbler” turkey box call. He enjoyed many hunting trips with his best friend, Mike Scheithauer, and they could be found every turkey and deer season roaming the wilds of Saco together. They also enjoyed multiple trips out west to hunt mule deer, elk, antelope, turkey, and white tail deer in Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, and Nebraska. In addition to his love of family and the outdoors, John possessed a deep faith and an immense love of our God and was a member of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Mets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. He loved to listen to music and attended many concerts with family and friends. John loved to play golf and was a member and a director of the Towanda Country Club for many years. He enjoyed many good rounds with friends, both on the course and in the clubhouse. He was also a craft beer enthusiast and enjoyed attending craft beer festivals, visiting breweries, and sampling IPAs. John was a legendary card shark who loved a good game of pitch. He would bid 4 (and usually get it) on a bare ace.
After retiring from DuPont in 2010, John continued to enjoy the outdoors, his time on the golf course, making turkey calls, and homemade wine. He proudly made the wine that would eventually be served at his daughters’ weddings, including his favorite, diamond. His turkey calls were national award-winning, and many local hunters as well as hunters across the United States enjoy them in their collections and their hunting vests. He was also the founder and local coordinator of the Bradford County chapter of the Tea Party Patriots. During his retirement, John and Val loved to travel, and he especially loved the trips to Mexico he took with his dear friends. John was predeceased by his father, Llewellyn “Skip” Morningstar, his sister-in-law, Amy Gordon Sheridan, his grandfather-in-law Cecil Ingerick, his father-in-law George Gordon, his best friend and hunting partner Mike Scheithauer, and his brother-in-law Phillip Gates. He is survived by his beloved wife Valerie and their daughters and son-in-law; Meghan M. Morningstar of Towanda, and Mandi (Kenneth) Wieme Jr. of Waldwick, New Jersey; his very much loved and cherished grandson James Anthony (Jamie); Barbara Morningstar-Phillips (Michael) and her children and grandchildren; his mother, Mary-Jeanne Long of Asheville, North Carolina; siblings Belinda Gates of Harrisburg, Dean (Judy) Morningstar of Syracuse, NY, David (Colleen) Morningstar of Jenison, Michigan, Debra (Don) Lahnum of Wilmington, North Carolina, Vicki Shah of Asheville, North Carolina, and Stacey (Paul) Wasielewski of Asheville, North Carolina; mother-in-law Margaret I. Gordon of Wysox; brothers-in-law G. Mathew Gordon (Barbara), of Towanda, Thomas B. Gordon (Charlene), of South Bethany, Delaware, Fred A. Sheridan, of Standing Stone, David K. Gordon (Barbara) of Towanda; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to express our deep love and gratitude to the family and friends who have helped and supported us during John’s decade plus of battling stage IV renal cell carcinoma. This most especially includes his care team of the most outstanding physicians at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Dr. Rajiv Panikkar and Dr. Thomas Bowen, Guthrie professionals Dr. David Bertsch and Dr. Omar Yuman, and the caring therapists and nurses at Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Rehab. The family is planning a 1:00 p.m. memorial service at the Wysox Presbyterian Church followed by a celebration of life reception at the Towanda Gun Club on Saturday November 12, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to The Geisinger Health System Foundation Cancer Institute in John’s memory. Please make your checks payable to GHSF and send to GHSF, MC 25-76, 100 North Academy Avenue, Danville, PA. 17822. Memorial donations can also be made online at https://donate.geisinger.org Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.