John O. Jolly, 90, beloved husband of Margaret “Peg” Jolly, formerly of the Philadelphia area, currently of Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania, passed away, Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Robert Packard Hospital in Sayre.
Born February 7, 1931, in Philadelphia, John was one of five children in the family of the late James and Eva (Kerr) Jolly.
In earlier years, on October 4, 1958, John married the love of his life, the former Margaret Love in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. Mr. Jolly enlisted and proudly served our Country with the U.S. Air Force, until his honorable discharge in 1960. He was employed as a police officer for many years until his retirement in 1985. Together with his wife, Peg, John relocated and moved to Lycoming County and made their home in the countryside of Roaring Branch.
He is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopalian Church in Troy. John enjoyed many things throughout life and was a very talented wood worker and photographer.
He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Margaret, two children: Robert Jolly and Deborah Hirschhorn, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents’, John was predeceased by a sister, Eva Jolly, three brothers, James, Bruce, and Walter Jolly.
A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Jolly’s life will be announced and held at a later date. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in John’s memory to his beloved church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Elmira Street in Troy, PA 16947.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting his family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting the tribute page at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
