John P. Palmer, of Wysox, PA passed away Thursday October 28th, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. John was born in Stamford, CT on November 8th 1960, the son of Charles John Plominksi Palmer and Helen Frances Cook Palmer. John will join his parents, sister Patty Palmer, Brother Charles J Palmer Jr, and nephew Stephen James Booker.
John is survived by his wife, Penny Brown Palmer, his sons Jordan Palmer and fiance Nicole Grover and Jared Palmer and wife Delaney Palmer; His grandsons Cooper Palmer and Lincoln Palmer; His sister Claire Nickeson; a nephew and several nieces; and sister-in-law Robin Palmer.
John married Penny Strohl Brown on January 5, 2018. At that time he expanded his family by adding Penny’s three children and nine grandchildren.
John attended Staples High School in Westport, CT. He moved with his family to Pennsylvania in 1978. John held various jobs in the area before starting County Recovery Service with his brother Charles. He also owned and operated Aggrock and 3J Stone. John was an avid giver, donating and helping many people and charities throughout the years. He also volunteered at TACO. John loved Costa Rica and traveled there many times through the years.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations for TACO will be accepted and donated in honor of John.
