John Patrick Macnamara, passed away Jan. 20, 2021 in Asheville, from an unexpected illness.
John, who went by the name, Jack, was a true “Jack of all trades.” He was born Dec. 18, 1950 in Harrisburg, to the late John and Catherine Volgan Macnamara. He was quick witted and a builder and hobby mechanic.
Jack met his wife, Deb, in Freehold, New Jersey, before planting roots in Ulster. There, they went on to build their home and have two sons, Ian and Logan. Jack was a loving father and took pride in the hobbies and adventures he had with his family in life. He had big dreams of travel and made his last big journey to Udine, Italy where he and Deb enjoyed a long visit with his sister, Lucy, brother-in-law, Alberto and niece, Valentina. Jack lives on in the heart of his family and friends.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Macnamara’s obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.