John R. Borits, 84, of Ulster passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
“Everybody’s Friend...”
...to quote his yearbook upon graduating from Sayre High School in 1954.
John spent his whole life enjoying the world and everyone in it. He was a kind and boisterous man with a tremendous sense of humor and the best stories anyone ever heard a thousand times.
He was born at home on Sept. 29, 1936 and grew up in The Valley. He had an extraordinary and happy traditional American childhood marked by personal and national milestones that shaped his generous and liberal worldview. In February 1942, Franklin Roosevelt gave a fireside chat radio address he listened to with his mother. The president asked Americans to obtain a world map in order to follow the progress of the war with him. He and his mother went to the stationary store to purchase a map the very next day and they were sold out. He put down a deposit from his earnings as a paperboy for The Evening Times and the two of them followed the rest of the war along with FDR, and frequently went to the library for research. He told wonderful stories about hunting with his father and his father’s best friend and fishing in Catherine Creek with his uncle, Al Hodel. He went on marathon trips to Philadelphia and New York City by train to see ball games with both his mother and father, although they were separate trips because his mother was a Yankees fan and his father was a Phillies fan.
During high school, he had an equal love of science, math, and sports; on the side, he played pool with the best of them, having a job at Erwin Rudolph’s pool hall. After graduating, he joined the Navy and often said that the best part was listening to progressive jazz in the clubs in Norfolk, Virginia and getting to meet some of the greats — Stan Kenton, Johnny Smith, Dave Brubeck, Charlie Parker among them. He loved all kinds of music. And he loved to sing more than anything else and we all got the benefit of that. He sang at home, in the car, on the way to work, at work, on the golf course, at Becky’s Diner, and with the Valley Chorus for over a decade.
After his service (1954-1958), where he trained in electronics communication, he worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard until his retirement in 1991, when he immediately returned to his hometown, Sayre, Pennsylvania, like an arrow shot from a bow. During his retirement, he renewed friendships, golfed almost every day, and exchanged stories with new friends at Becky’s in Waverly- his inclusion as a benchwarmer, and eventual membership in the infamous Romeos was a highlight and meant a great deal to him.
John died at the Packer Hospital of heart and lung failure on Sunday, March 14, in the company of, and with the comfort of his wife, Claire, and daughter, Margaret. He was the oldest of six children of John F. and Rose (Hodel) Borits. He is survived by his sister, Jeanne Diane (Candy) Morgan, of Washington State and his brothers, Thomas, of South Carolina, and Michael of Southampton, Pa. John was predeceased by his parents and two sisters: BettyAnn (Baba) Bing, of Jim Thorpe, PA and Emma Louise (Cookie) Bing of Mountaintop, PA.
John was proud of his education at The Epiphany School. “I owe what I am today to the I.H.M. Sisters at Epiphany” he once told Sister Kathleen, and he meant it. With that in mind, John’s wish was that, in lieu of flowers, memorials and donations should be directed to The Epiphany School Scholarship Fund in Sayre, (627 Stevenson Street) in his memory.
A private funeral mass will be held at The Church of The Epiphany.
Please watch for an announcement of a get-together to “Join Us With Your Favorite John/Dooney Stories” outside this fall, when vaccines have been more widely distributed and the threat of Covid has been minimized. Family, friends, acquaintances, and anyone he ever offered half of a lottery ticket to are welcome.
“Bring the stories you heard a thousand times.”
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to John’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
