John R. Gormley had passed over a year ago on May 6, 2019, but due to the pandemic, the family could not return home to Towanda, to find the obituary he himself had written and directed the family to use at the time of his death.
A couple of things John does not mention that the family wishes all to know is first, John’s job had him traveling the world, but though he was many times offered jobs in many countries and states, he always chose to keep his family in his beloved Towanda, Pennsylvania. Also, John was extremely modest about his accomplishments and contributions to his communities, workforce and mankind.
To his family, he was the most wonderful man a man could be. We all miss you terribly Pop.
John R. Gormley, 92 years of age, resident of Lake Wesauking, Towanda, and Naples, Fla., passed away at his tome on May 6, 2019.
Born Jan. 1, 1927 in Gettysburg, Pa., son of Richard and Oneida Biesecker Gormley, John was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and Gettysburg College, majoring in Physics. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa and Cupola Society. During WWII, at the age of 17, John enlisted in the Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet Program and subsequently served in western United States and the Philippine Islands.
After graduating from college he was employed as a Physicist at Sylvania Electric Products in Towanda, Pa. He was employed with Sylvania for 38 years in various engineering and management positions.
John was active in community service, serving on the Towanda School Board, Central Bradford County United Way, Director of the Lake Wesauking Property Owners Association and a Trustee of the First Presbyterian Church in Towanda. He was also active in Boy Scouting and executive committee.
John was an avid horseback rider. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Towanda, the American Legion Post 42, Towanda Country Club, The Quarry Glen Dinner Club, Union Masonic Lodge No. 108, Harrisburg Consistory, Scottish Rite and Irem Temple.
Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Joan Knox Gormley, a son Paul Samuel Gormley of Luzerne, Pa., a daughter Susan Gormley Saturday of Amelia Island, Fla., and three grandchildren. A daughter June Gormley Goodrich of Langhorne, Pa., had recently passed. Also still surviving are brother Fred Gormley of Winfield, Pa. and brother and sister-in-law Tom and Missy Gormley of Bechersville, Pa. John was predeceased by his parents and brother William Gormley of Gettysburg and son-in-law Alan Goodrich of Langhorne, Pa.
Burial was May 12, 2019 in Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg. A social memorial service will be held at a future date in Towanda, Pa. and will be posted in the local paper. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to the Towanda Public Library, 104 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or the First Presbyterian Church, 5 Court Street, Towanda, PA 18848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.