It is with great sadness we must announce the passing of our father John R. Imbt Sr. on March 16th 2023. Better known as Jack to all that knew him, he had been battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. His fight was well fought with a never give up attitude and perpetual hope that tomorrow would be the best day yet. He continued to work alongside Carolyn Imbt, his wife of 48 years. They were often outside taking care of their homestead and puttering as they had done nearly their whole life together. The two moved here with their son, John Jr. in 1977 purchasing a farm with absolutely no experience in farming. The two began bailing hay with borrowed equipment and eventually built a pig farm. Jack soon was looking to begin a contracting business doing plumbing, heating, and electric as Carolyn converted the farm to a veal operation. Over the years the business grew and transitioned to a commercial roofing company. Jack and Carrie operated that business along with family and friends for nearly 25 years. They were the happiest and most rewarding times of their lives.
Born on June 9th, 1944 and passing almost 79 years later, Jack lived a life full of hard work, dedication, and deep love for his family. He was predeceased by his mother and father Miles Russell Imbt and Muriel (Betty) Imbt, and his brother Bruce Imbt. He is survived by his children John Imbt Jr. and his wife Nicole, Steven Segear and his fiancé Theresa Brands , and Wendy Segear. Grandchildren John (Jack) Imbt, Mason Imbt, Steven Segear Jr. Michael Segear, Mallory Kraemer, and Emma Kraemer.
Jack passed away in his home after visiting with several family members and making sure things were in order.
We would love for those who knew him to remember his life with us on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Vickery Funeral Home, 1093 West Main Street Troy, PA 16947. There will be a lunch at the Troy Vet’s Club to follow at 1:00.
Memorials in Jack’s memory may be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
