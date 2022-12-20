Mr. John Ray McKernan, age 69, of Dushore, PA, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at UPMC Muncy surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on April 27, 1953, in Sayre, PA, a son of the late John Dennis and Betty Lou Krause McKernan. He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1971. He married the former Becky J. Turner of Benton, KY, on May 31, 2003.
John worked at Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany for 15 years, and drove tractor trailer for 27 years.
He enjoyed farming, trucking and spending time with his family.
Surviving:
Wife:
Becky McKernan at home
Son: James McKernan Wilmot Twp., PA
Sister: Mary Margaret (Bill Yannick) McKernan Wilmot Twp., PA
Sisters-in-law:
Ruth (Carl) Greenfield Benton, KY
Brenda Turner St. Peters, MO
Grandson: Derek (Randi Huffman) Frederick Camptown, PA
Uncle: Roy P. Krause Horseheads, NY
Aunts:
Carol Ann (Pete) Bomboy Tunkhannock, PA
Connie Jean Krause Round Rock, TX
Rexine Krause Fleetwood, PA
Jeanne Krause Horseheads, NY
Jane Krause Towanda, PA
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Amy Kay Frederick on October 2, 2002, and a brother-in-law, David Turner of St. Peters, MO.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at 11:00 AM, in the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Ronald L. Dyer, officiating.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s memory, may be sent to the American Heart Association, Sullivan County Unit, 1948 3rd St., Williamsport, PA, 17701, or the charity of one’s choice.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
