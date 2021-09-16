John Rayfield Walker, 64, passed away at home in the afternoon of September 14, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a five year battle with cancer. Diagnosed in 2016 and only given 18-24 months with treatment he showed cancer that he wasn’t leaving on it’s time, he was leaving on his.
He was born to the late Jesse and Barbara (Mosier) Walker on May 22, 1957 in Towanda Pennsylvania. He was the third of six children, growing up in Standing Stone, PA.
John truly had a soul that belonged to music. He loved to sing and play the guitar for his friends and family. He enjoyed recording his music and sharing it for the world to hear. He enjoyed attending local karaoke contests and he regularly preformed at the Sullivan Terrace’s “Senior’s Night Out” where he resided until 2018. John also had a knack for computers and passed his time fixing them, building them, and playing virtual golf.
John leaves behind four daughters: Ladean (William) Ross of Erie PA, Danielle (Jeremy) Wood of Dushore PA, Tashia Walker of Columbia Crossroads PA, and Jessy Walker of Bath, NY; Sisters: Lela (James) Sherwood of Dushore PA, and Linda (Ray) Maas of Barton NY; Brothers: Charles (Debra) Walker of Laurel MS, Otto (Virginia) Walker of Rome PA, and Daniel (Nannette) Walker of Standing Stone PA. In addition to his daughters and siblings, he leaves behind twelve grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom he considered family.
John is predeceased in death by his parents- Jesse (2008) and Barbara (2018), grandson- Izeyah Wood (2008), his niece- Paula Brusso (1954), nephew- Billy Gowin (2021), and an uncle just days prior- Gordon (Stub) Mosier.
In John’s fashion- even in death he wanted to continue to touch and help all that he could. Before his decline he made the decision to donate his body to science to hopefully assist in not allowing another family to feel the loss that his family is currently. His family is following his wishes of “No funeral, no tears. I want my life to be celebrated not mourned.” A celebration of life will commence at a later date at the convenience of the family.
