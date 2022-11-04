John Jr. died at home October 19, 2022 at 3419 Hoover Rd. North Pole, Alaska.
He was cremated.
He was born November 4, 1954 at Montrose, PA during Hurricane Hazel. His dad couldn’t get his mother Nancy to Binghamton, N.Y. due to the storm, so he asked the family doctor at Montrose if he would deliver John Jr. at his office with John Sr.’s help. There was just John and doctor at the office.
John is the son of John and Nancy Cook Strohl. He lived in Montrose as a baby. Then his parents moved to Towanda, Pa.
Parents divorced after 6 years. His dad remarried. John Jr. came to live with his dad and Shirley and went to 3rd grade. He went back to live with his mother for a while and then came back to Towanda and went to 6th grade.
He married Sandra Simons. They had daughter Tara Strohl and son Jeremy Strohl. Divorced Sandra, remarried Claudia Lay Strohl. They were married 39 years.
John knew his Lord and was baptized 2 months before dying.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Claudia, mother Shirley Strohl, sisters: Michelle Strohl (Jane) Penny Brown Palmer (John), Valerie Raupers O’Neil (Howard), Spring Kubeli (David), Cheryl Burrell, Joy Strohl, brothers: Warren Strohl (Fren), David Strohl (Tina), Charles Burrell, Butch Burrell, daughter Tara Strohl Peller (Brandon), son Jeremy Strohl, granddaughters Emily Strohl, Hailey Strohl, and stepson Marcus Lay.
He will be welcomed into Heaven by his dad John Sr., mother Nancy Burrell, sister Diane Corcoran, grandparents, and brother-in-law John Palmer.
