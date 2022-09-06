John Robert (Jack) Curry, 85, went home to be with his Lord on September 5, 2022, with his girls, Karen and Danielle, by his side. Jack was born March 16, 1937 in Blossburg, PA, son of the late Shelton and Edith (Carlson) Curry.
Jack joined the Air Force in 1955 upon graduating Blossburg High School. Part of his service was spent stationed at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan where he was the administrative clerk for the base commander. Jack was highly respected by his fellow servicemen and superiors, as evidenced by the numerous letters of recommendation for Airman of the Month and his Good Conduct Medal.
Following his time in the Air Force, Jack attended the Robert Packer School of Radiology Technology in Sayre, PA from 1959 to 1961. In 1961, prior to even taking his boards, he was recommended to manage the Towanda Memorial Hospital Radiology Department where he remained for 47 years.
In his earlier years, Jack loved spending time with his grandchildren, bowling in several area leagues, spending weekends watching his favorite local dirt track racers, and taking care of his parents in Blossburg until their passing. Jack was also a lifelong fan of the Dodgers and Rams and enjoyed heckling anyone wearing Yankees gear.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending every moment he could with his great-grandkids. Weekly game nights and cheering them on in their sporting events were the norm. He also loved visits with his beloved sister Marian prior to her passing, taking care of his yard, and going for long drives in his red F150.
Jack was also an avid supporter of military and children’s charities.
Jack will be remembered for his love for his family, his generous spirit, and his sense of humor.
Jack is survived by his son, Kevin (Colleen) Curry of Towanda, daughter Karen (Brian) Hall of Monroeton; grandchildren Danielle (Jim) Miller of Athens, Kylene Reeves of Towanda, Cody (Jamie) Curry of Towanda, and Talon (Taylor) Curry of Ulster; great-grandchildren James, Kaylynne, Gage, Shiloh, Haven, Linley, Wesdon, and Landon; nephews Jeff (Joann), Steve, Lancz (Lee Ann), and Rock (Jennifer) Griswold; and several great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to tell someone you love how much you appreciate them, say a kind word to a stranger, or make a small donation to your favorite charity. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com. “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves”. Philippians 2:3
