John Stark Hagadorn, 92, of Albany Township, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital in Towanda. John was born in Sayre, on Sept. 21, 1927, the only child of the late Russell Harwick Hagadorn and Marian Louise Stark Hagadorn.
John graduated from Towanda High School in 1945 and joined the United States Navy, where he served during World War II. John worked for the Lehigh Valley Railroad for 16 years and later retired from the Towanda Post Office after serving as a postal carrier for 16 years. John was a former Fire Chief in Towanda and held life membership with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42; Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191; and the Towanda Fire Department.
John is survived by his sons, Robert F. Hagadorn and wife, Cathy of Wyalusing, Jack A. Hagadorn and wife, Diane of Towanda; daughter, Cheryl L. Davidson of South Lake, Texas; step-daughter, Deborah E. Sample and husband, Scot of Albany Township; stepson, Kevin D. Barnett and wife, Carol of Towanda Township; daughter-in-law, Sally Hagadorn of Gillett; grandsons, William J. Hagadorn of Houston, Texas, Robert C. Hagadorn of Wyalusing, Jack R. Hagadorn and wife, Carol of Auburn Center, Kevin M. Hagadorn and wife, Rachel of Tunkhannock, Aaron J. Davidson of Galveston, Texas, Josh J Gunn of Monroe Township, Dylan R. Sample of Albany Township; granddaughters, Elizabeth M. Hagadorn of Towanda, Jolene S. Hamilton and husband, Grant of Mesa, Arizona, Nichole E. Sample of Albany Township; 16 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and cousins.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his son, William T. Hagadorn, former spouse, Catherine L. Bennett Hagadorn, and his companion, Minnie E. Barnett.
Abiding with John’s request, a private family service will be held with interment in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Towanda Fire Department, 101 Elm St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of John Stark Hagadorn. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.