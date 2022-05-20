John Thomas Kielty Jr. 83, of North Towanda, PA passed away Sunday evening, May 1, 2022 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. “Tom” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Sayre, PA on May 19, 1938, the son of Dr. John Thomas Kielty Sr. and Margaret Verdier Kielty. He was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School, Towanda and the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA. In early years, Tom was employed as a social worker with the State of Virginia and was later employed with Serve, Inc. in Monroeton, PA until 2005.
Tom is survived by his children, John Kielty III of Richmond, VA, Nora Bentley Kielty of Richmond, VA, Margaret Verdier Kielty of Richmond, VA, Philip Kielty of Oxford, NC, Mary Deirdre Kielty McGinley Kielty Hughes and husband Rodney Hughes of Richmond, VA, Peter Edward Kielty (Mary Haldeman) of Arlington, VA, grandchildren, Charles, Anne, Frances, and Catherine Hughes, brother, Patrick Kielty of Harrisburg, PA, sister, Mary Katherine Phinney and husband Thomas Phinney of Blossburg, PA as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Johnston in 2010, brother, Dr. Joseph A. Kielty in 2019 and sister-in-law, Martha C. Kielty in 2015.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.