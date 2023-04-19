John Thompson Bradley, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed at the age of 77 after a lengthy battle with vascular dementia. John’s laughter and deep love for family and friends will always remain with those fortunate enough to have enjoyed time in his quiet presence.
A resident of Vero Beach, Florida, for the past nine years, John was born in Troy, Pennsylvania, to his parents, the late Raymond and Mildred Bradley. He attended Troy Area Schools and graduated from Mansfield University with a degree in Education, specializing in Math.
John married his wife, Elizabeth Kelly Bradley, on June 17, 1972. John and Kelly resided happily in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, for over 40 years, where they raised their son, Andrew.
John, a proud and loving dad, coached many of Andrew’s youth flag football and little league teams. Kelly says the father-son duo loved spending time together, especially playing and watching golf and rooting for the Yankees.
For 37 years, John was an educator in the Wyalusing Area School District. He served as Athletic Director and a baseball and golf coach during that time. He enjoyed announcing the school football games and rarely missed a chance to encourage anyone who needed it.
Civic-minded, John volunteered throughout his community, making friends and creating fun wherever he served. He was a member of the Wyalusing Lion’s Club and the Rainbow Club.
Kelly and Andrew (Jessica), along with grandchildren Jonathan, Christian, and Madelyn Grace, continue to embody the impact and beauty of John’s life. He is survived by five of his seven siblings, including Rex (Maggie), Dale (Yvonne), Bonnie Carls (Ralph), Dawn Lacey, and Maralyse Wight. John was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Beverly Walters, and his brother, Dean Bradley.
A Memorial Service for John will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Rev. Dr. Karen Ballard of the Rome Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. A Celebration of Life follow the burial at 2:30 PM at the Tuscarora Wayne Community Room in the Wyalusing Community Corp. Building at 20 Main St., Wyalusing, PA.
In lieu of flowers, family, friends, and former students are encouraged to engage in random acts of kindness.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
