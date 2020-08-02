Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again ...
John William “Bill” Watson Sr., 95, went home to be with his Lord and was reunited with his loving wife, Alice (Dimon) Watson, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
A native of Towanda, Pennsylvania, Bill was born on May 16, 1925, a son of the late Francis E. and Maxine (Young) Watson. He was a graduate of Towanda High School Class of 1943. Following graduation, Bill enlisted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country from 1943-1945. He served as a Platoon Guide Staff Sergeant in the 94th Infantry Division of General Patton’s 3rd Army during WWII. Bill was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Medal and Bronze Star, in addition to the Purple Heart he received for his wounds near Trier, Germany.
On Sept. 22, 1945, Bill married the love of his life, Alice Dimon, and together they shared 72 years of marriage until his heart was broken on Feb. 16, 2018 with her passing.
Bill received his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Tri-State College, Angola, Indiana. For over 32 years he was employed by Ingersoll-Rand in various engineering positions.
Bill and Alice were devoted members of the Athens United Methodist Church, where he served on the administrative board and as Sunday school teacher. They had resided in Milan for over 30 years. He represented Ulster Township on the Athens Area Joint School Board from 1960 to 1968. Following retirement in 1982, Bill and Alice resided in Zephyrhills, Florida. They enjoyed spending summers closer to family at the Watson homestead in East Towanda. Bill was a Bronze Life Master Bridge player and enjoyed playing at duplicate clubs in both areas. An avid cyclist, Bill rode over 20,000 miles, including trips from Pennsylvania to Niagara Falls, Ogdensburg and Zephyrhills. Bill made time to go bowling, play cards in his card club and hunting with his friends. He possessed excellent marksmanship and earned many medals for his keen sight. Despite a full-time job, Bill spent a large portion of his time raising Black Angus cows, especially devoting his weekend hours tending to them. He also enjoyed being an income tax counselor for AARP at the Zephyrhills Senior Center for 11 years.
Bill will be greatly missed by his children, Gary and Mimi Watson, Connie Watson, Bonnie (Watson) Fraley, Dawn (Watson) and Larry Jordan; a daughter-in-law, Sue Watson; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Louise Dimon. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Bill was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Alice; and his son, John William Watson Jr.
Due to the current health issues facing our world, the family will gather for a private memorial service at the Athens United Methodist Church. A live-stream on his memorial service can be viewed on the link below: https://my.gather.app/remember/john-william-watson-sr.
Bill will be laid to rest in the Wysox Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Athens United Methodist Church or their local chapter of the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.