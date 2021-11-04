On the afternoon of Monday, November 1, 2021, John William Lowry Sr. of Canton passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital. He was 89 years of age. Born May 20, 1932 in Morris Run, Pa. he was the son of Campbell and Nellie (Mulno) Lowry. John was a man with a strong work ethic, and began his working career at age 12 in the coal mines of Tioga County. Later he was employed at the former Belmar company in Canton, and eventually joined the Canton Township maintenance crew as a heavy equipment operator. John was a lover of the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also was very fond of raising farm animals. His menagerie included horses, cows, goats, ducks and chickens. He was also an accomplished cook and was well known for his fudge. He was a man of decided opinions, but at the same time displayed a great sense of humor. As time went by his grandson, Jolin Norton, would help to put the spark back into John’s life.
John is survived by his wife, Linda, at home, children Rose (&Mark) Hamilton of Shunk, John (& Apryl) Lowry,Jr., of Jersey Shore, April (&Lloyd) Laudenslager of Milan, Tracy Porter of Canton and Michael (& Jennifer) Lowry of Watsontown, brother Harold (& Dee) Lowry of Gillett, grandchildren Nicholas Lowry, Ryan Lowry, Dakota Lowry, Alexander Shultz, Robert Porter, Parker Talada, Cherry Hamilton, Belinda Hamilton, Andrea Hamilton, Martina Hamilton, Rebecca Bly, Heather Hulslander and Breanna Lowry, Mason Weed, and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by grandsons Mitchell Norton and Casey Lowry, as well as seven sisters and four brothers.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 PM Friday, November 5 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. Services will follow at 1 o’clock. Interment will be in Ellenton Cemetery at a later date. The family will supply the flowers and requests that memorial contributions be directed to April Laudenslager 61 Kennedy Road, Milan, Pa., 18831 (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
