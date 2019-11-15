Jolene Marie Pelton Lane, 63, of 190 Burgess Drive, Towanda, Wysox Township, Pennsylvania, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, surrounded by her family.
Jolene was born Oct. 23, 1956, in Towanda, the daughter of Donald B. Pelton and Charity Stephens Pelton. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1974. Following high school, Jolene was employed by the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township and subsequently by Pelton Trucking in Franklindale. Jolene served as office manager for Rolling Acres in Wysox, for 25 years until health issues no longer permitted her to continue. She loved caring for her grandson, Gavin, and enjoyed knitting.
Jolene is survived by her husband, J. Richard Lane; children, Jessica J. Ragan and husband, Bryan Quinn of Converse, Texas, Paul D. Ragan Jr. of Monroeton, Jason R. Ragan of Franklin Township; her beloved grandson, Gavin C. Ragan of Franklin Township; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen Joseph and Connie Pelton of West Franklin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diana Kay and Bruce Weaver of South Carolina, Loraine Kay and Thomas Cummings of Towanda; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randy and Michelle Lane; several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends; Walt and Sally Jennings of Franklin Township; and Kenneth Bartholomew Sr. of Wysox.
Jolene was predeceased by her father, Donald B. Pelton on June 23, 1992 and mother, Charity Stephens Pelton on April 24, 2006.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Rev. Mark Burlingame of the New Beginnings Church, East Canton, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 West Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, Il 60614 in Jolene’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
