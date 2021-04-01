Jon B. Raker, born Feb. 2 1943 to parents Miles and Sara Raker at Soldier’s and Sailor’s Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, died on Feb. 28, 2021. He lived in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania for his entire childhood. In order to attend school at age 5, he enrolled in first grade at the one-room schoolhouse in Liberty, Pennsylvania, staying with his grandparents, John and Della Raker. While there, he walked a mile to and from school, at times through deep snow.
At age 11, Jon took his first job as a paperboy. He faithfully delivered The Sayre Evening Times and The Elmira Star-Gazette for seven years, until he graduated from high school. Highlights of his senior year of high school at SRU (’59-‘60) include being selected to sing in the All-Eastern Chorus in the Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey and his team winning the League Basketball Championship on which Jon was the starting point guard. He played trumpet in the East Smithfield Community Band and soprano bugle in the Troy Trojan Drum & Bugle Corps.
For 50 years, he helped the East Smithfield Firemen put on their annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration.
Jon attended Mansfield State College, Mansfield, Pennsylvania, earning a B.S. in mathematics education. While there, he was head statistician for the men’s basketball team.
Through a National Science Foundation fellowship, he took graduate classes at both Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine and Montclair State College, Montclair, New Jersey.
On Dec. 23, 1973, with a DPW snowplow ensuring the bride got to the church on time, Jon married his high school sweetheart, Lorena Pruyne. They were married until she passed away in 2006.
Jon taught ninth grade Algebra for two years at Phelps (NY) Central School, before accepting a high school mathematics position at Waterville (NY) Central School, where he taught for 32 years. While at WCS, he was junior class advisor, coached Mathletics, planted a tree in memory of Mohammed Shamma, coached JV soccer and JV football. He also started the tradition of hanging a framed poster for the annual high school musical.
Jon was a member of several professional organizations including Treasurer of AMTOC (Association of Mathematics Teachers of Oneida County) for 28 years, NYSUT (New York State United Teachers), NCTM (National Council of Teachers of Mathematics), and the AFT (American Federation of Teachers).
He proudly served as an EMT for 18 years with WAVAC (Waterville Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps) and served terms as corps captain and corps president.
Jon was a deacon while a member of Waterville Baptist Church for many years.
For 24 years “Cap’n Jon” drove tour bus for the Utica-Rome Bus Company and Pumpkin Coach, especially enjoying his trips to New York City, where he attempted to dine at every Chinese restaurant in Manhattan.
Jon is survived by his son, Blair (Joyce) Raker and grandchildren Miles and Loreena of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Sarah (Steven) Morton and grandchildren Jacob and Abigail (Little Sassy) of San Antonio; sisters, Sandra Hollenbeck of Wysox, Pennsylvania; Susan Weaver of Ulster, Pennsylvania; Ruth (Dean) Woodard of Oxnard, Michigan; Anita (Richard) King of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial services will be held at 11:23 a.m. on July 3, 2021 at Frieden’s Lutheran Church (The Brick) in Liberty. Calling hours will not be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse, New York.
