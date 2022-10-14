Jonathon M. Rhodes, Sr, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 in his favorite season fall! He is now with his Lord and Savior.
Jonathon was born in Towanda, Pa on November 17, 1953. He attended the Athens Area School District and after graduation worked for fifteen years at the GTE Sylvania in Towanda. Jonathon worked nights and weekends to obtain his bachelor’s degree in marketing and business. After obtaining his degrees he made it a life career working in the environmental business. Being employed by labs in NY state and PA in managerial positions. Jonathon was a jack of all trades having an auto painting/body work business on the side and did body work or painted many area residents’ vehicles. Jonathon had two hobbies that he enjoyed more than anything one being making maple syrup from his home lot which is full of maple trees. Jonathon even built and designed from scratch his own sugar shack. He was so proud of his little sugar shack! It leaves a legacy for his children and grandchildren. His second hobby was photography. Jonathon loved going for long rides and day trips with his wife, Vickie taking photos. He loved taking nature photos with spider webs, sunsets, and old barns and buildings being his most prized photos. He leaves behind several photo albums and disks with his photos for his family. Jonathon had a love for music! He played the alto Sax, clarinet, and the guitar. Jon even recorded several songs of his and a friend and made a demo recording in a studio.
Jonathon is survived by his wife of 41 years Vickie Rhodes, Ulster, PA; his children, Laura Connor (Matt) of VanEtten, NY, Jason Rhodes (Tina) of Ottawa, Canada, Jonathon Rhodes, Jr. (Kristin) Ulster, PA, and Jessica Dutchess (Andrew) of Sayre, PA; he is survived by his grandchildren, Shannon Connor, Michael Connor, Jonathon Brian Rhodes, Natalie Dutchess, Nathan Dutchess, and Nolan Dutchess. Nolan who turns one on November 17th, shares his birthday with Poppy! Mother-in-law, Nelda Lee of New Albany; sisters-in-law, Cindy Manuel of New Albany, Linda Rhodes of Sayre; nephews, Paul Andrew Rhodes of Falls, Pa, Nicholas Lee of New Albany and Nate Manuel; niece, Mindy Manuel; several special cousins, and one special aunt, Marilyn (Pete) Onofre of FL.
Jonathon was predeceased by his mother, Elaine Smith Rhodes Dorsney and his dad, Paul Dorsney; his brother, Charles Michael Rhodes; his sister, Kathleen Dunn Parker; his grandmother, Mildred Smith Spina Hatch; his grandfather, Andrew Spina; his father-in-Law, Walter Lee; his grandma, Flossie & grandpa, Henry Rhodes; his brother-in-law, Derwin Kim Lee; a niece and several close aunts and uncles.
There will be no funeral services per Jonathon’s request. Arrangements are under the direction of Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jonathon’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the C&N Bank, East Smithfield, PA % Vickie Rhodes for money for his beloved grandchildren’s education.
Never Forgotten
You’ll never be forgotten
That simply cannot be.
As long as I am living,
I’ll carry you with me.
Safely tucked within my heart
Your light will always shine;
A glowing ember never stilled,
Throughout the end of time.
No matter what the future brings,
Or what may lie ahead,
I know that you will walk with me
Along this path I tread.
So, rest my angel, be at peace
And let your soul fly free.
When it’s my time I’ll join you there
For all eternity.
(0) comments
