On the morning of Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Canton resident JonNieta Chaapel passed away peacefully at Bradford County Manor. She was 58 years of age. Born February 14, 1963 in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of John and Joyce (McNeal) Rice. Throughout her working career she was employed as a customer service representative at various large retail outlets. Her bright smile and helpful demeanor proved to be assets on the job. JonNieta was a fan of Penn State football and Duke basketball. She also had an affinity for black bears and collected anything that pertained to them. She enjoyed the company of family and friends, and even though during the last few years her health failed she continued to look on the bright side of life, and never lost her smile.
JonNieta is survived by her mother, Joyce Rice of Canton, daughters Danielle Chaapel (& Thomas Porter) of Canton, Jennifer (& Eddie) Goins of Bryan, OH, Shawna Horton of Canton, sister Susan McNeely of Defiance, oh., ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.
In keeping with JonNieta’s wishes all services are private (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.