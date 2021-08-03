On the afternoon of Saturday, July 31, 2021, Joseph A. Barnes of Canton passed away at his residence with his family at his side. He was 65 years of age. Born November 11, 1955 in Elmira, NY, he was the son of Douglas and Evelyn (Greene) Barnes. Joseph was a graduate of Canton High School and attended East Stroudsburg, and later Lock Haven Universities, eventually earning a Master’s degree. While at Lock Haven he me made All American in archery three years in a row. He also served our country with the United States Army. When he returned to civilian life he worked as an insurance agent, but eventually found his true passion in gunsmithing. Joseph became a master gunsmith specializing in the building of Benchrest guns. He served several years as vice president of the International Benchrest Shooters.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Suzanne, at home, daughters Elaina Barnes of Snellville, GA., Erika Barnes of Seaside, OR, and stepson Joshua Firestine of Sayre. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold & Elsie Greene, his parents Douglas and Evelyn Barnes and his stepson Timothy Firestine.
In keeping with Joseph’s wishes all services are private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, PO Box 179, Ulster Pa., 18850, or to the charity of one’s choice.(morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
