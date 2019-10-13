Joseph A. “Joe” Kielty, DDS, 77, well-known resident of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his home. Joseph was born Aug. 28, 1942 in Sayre, the son of Dr. John T. Kielty and Margaret Verdier Kielty. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Agnes High School in Towanda and continued his education at Villanova University graduating from Temple University in 1967 where he received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery. On July 25, 1964, Joseph married the former Martha Coleman in Towanda. Dr. Kielty served his internship with the U.S. Army at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and was subsequently stationed in Panama for three years having attained the rank of Captain. Following completion of his military service, Dr. Kielty returned to Towanda to open his dental practice serving the community for 45 years until retirement.
Joseph possessed great love and devotion for his family. He held genuine compassion and regard for those of lesser privilege and was a supporter of the Meals on Wheels program. Joseph enjoyed traveling extensively while stationed in Panama, college basketball especially Villanova basketball, photography, and was an avid gardener. He loved all animals. Dr. Kielty was a member of the American and Pennsylvania Dental Associations.
Joseph will be greatly missed by his children, Kate Poulin; her husband, Kevin and their children, Kiernan, Knox and Kielty of Norwell, Massachusetts, Bridget Kaufhold her husband, Gerry and their children, Katie and Koen of Lancaster, Patrick Kielty, his wife, Katie and their daughters, Alice and Helen of Harrisburg, Mary Raffin, her husband, Karl and their son, Cash of Towanda; brothers, John Thomas Kielty Jr. of North Towanda, Atty. Patrick F. Kielty of Harrisburg; sister, Mary Catherine Phinney and husband, Thomas of Blossburg; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Martha C. Kielty on Sept. 21, 2015, and sister, Joanne Johnston in 2010. Abiding with Joseph’s request, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Sophia’s Grace Foundation, 137u Northumberland Road, Coatesville, PA 19320, (www.sophiasgracefoundation.org), in memory of Dr. Joseph A. Kielty.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting the Kielty Family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
