On July 13, 2020, Joseph Blake Castle, 66, passed peacefully at his home in Canton, Pennsylvania.
He was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on June 25, 1954 to the late Joe and Ellen Castle. Joe graduated in 1972 from Canton High School.
After high school, he moved to Arizona to live with his uncle and work on a horse and cattle ranch. Upon returning to Canton, he worked at Jack and Dean Bedford’s and Dan Colton’s dairy farms, W.W. Gleckner’s and Sons, and The Valve Air.
After a few years back home, he decided to chase his dreams of being a big game hunting guide in Idaho. He would spend hunting season in Idaho and come home in the offseason. During one offseason, he started working at Penn Troy Manufacturing. Still not quite content, he spent one last season in Idaho until he finally moved home for good and continued his career as a journeyman machinist at Penn Troy Manufacturing until his retirement. Joe had a love for the outdoors like no other. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper, and a skilled horseman. Later in life, he also enjoyed homesteading, gold prospecting, chainsaw carving, and barbecuing. He excelled at anything he tried. On Feb. 20, 1993, he married Cindy Kendall. They shared 27 years of marriage together.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Ellen (Williams) Castle, of Canton, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Kendall) Castle; sister, Debbie (Dan) Colton both from Canton, Pennsylvania; his son, Justin (Broculla) Castle of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter, Hillary Castle of Fort Myers, Florida; daughter, Jessica Schneider of Canton, Pennsylvania; son, Jason Schneider of Canton, Pennsylvania; and daughter, Heather (Andrew) Grace, of Canton, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Liberty, Joseph, and Richard Castle of Fairbanks, Alaska; Haylee Turano, Orrin Grace, and a new grandbaby boy expected Aug. 5, 2020 of Canton, Pennsylvania.
Services will be held on July 18, 2020 at LeRoy Independent Baptist Church in LeRoy, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Ron Bly officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 2 p.m. and burial following at the East Canton Cemetery. To follow guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is requested. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
