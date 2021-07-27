Joseph Conrad Hoﬂer Jr., 85, of Towanda, PA passed away at his home on July 20, 2021.
Born in NYC on April 28, 1936 to Joseph Conrad Hoﬂer, Sr. and Helen (Fettig) Hoﬂer, he grew up in the Hudson Valley, graduating from New Paltz High School in 1954. He was an Air Force veteran, an RPI graduate, and lifetime IBM engineer. He wed his landlady-love Helen Skrypka at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY on April 8, 1961.
Passions and pastimes included forestry, carpentry, cooking, and the cockpit he re-built and ﬂew vintage military aircraft, and piloted planes in air shows at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. He often said, to please his soul, he would feed a hungry dog and wink at an ugly girl, believing no one down on his luck should go hungry, and that every woman was beautiful. Joe is survived by his daughter Rebecca, sons Richard and Joseph Conrad III, and three grandchildren Richard, Jennifer, and Andrew. He is predeceased by Helen, his wife of 53 years, daughter Stephany, and siblings Jack, Ed, and Dolores.
Family and friends will be invited to a remembrance gathering in September 2021. Burial will be in Mt. Lake Cemetery at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Joseph’s name to the Bradford County Library, 16093 Route 6 Troy, PA 16947.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
