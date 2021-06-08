Joseph Conrad Tabor, age 80, of Lopez, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital after a brief illness.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water Street, Dushore, PA. Members of McDermott Post # 452 are asked to assemble and pass in review at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
A full obituary will be published in Thursday’s edition.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
