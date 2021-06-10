Joseph Conrad Tabor, age 80, of Lopez, PA, loving father, husband and grandfather, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital after a brief illness.
Born March 18, 1941, in Scranton, to the late Joseph S. and Anna Stritt Tabor, he grew up in Mildred, PA, where he enjoyed swimming at Schaad’s Dam and playing in the ledges, and developed a lifelong passion for baseball playing on Mildred’s Little League team.
Graduating from Turnpike High School in 1959, Joe enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for four years attaining the rank of Corporal while being stationed in Turkey as well as at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He returned to Sullivan County upon his discharge and married the former Christina Hoover on March 14, 1964. Joe and Tina recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.
Joe was a very active member of the McDermott American Legion Post #452, a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church and member of the White Ash Land Association in Mildred. Joe was also a member of VFW Post #1568, B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 2191, and the Penn-York Marine Corps League in Towanda where he was a member of the detachment’s shooting team.
He was an insurance salesman most of his life and retired from Kilmer Insurance, in Wyalusing, PA. He enjoyed local history, especially the history of Bernice, was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, and enjoyed hunting with the Murray gang.
Joe will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are wife, Christina Hoover Tabor, at home in Lopez; sons, Michael Tabor, Towanda, PA, Christopher (Cyndi) Tabor, Katy, TX; daughter, Jennifer Campana and Craig Packard, Jersey Shore, PA; grandsons, William Tabor, Orange, VA, Nathaniel Tabor, Katy, TX, Harrison Tabor, Katy, TX; granddaughter, Eleanor Tabor, Katy, TX, sister-in-law, Mary Grace “Pinky” Cain Tabor, Manheim, PA; nephews, Scott (Charity) Tabor, Pottstown, PA, Jason (Katie) Tabor, Lancaster, PA; niece, Amy (John) Good, Reading, PA; and great nephews, Declan and Finlay Tabor.
Joe was predeceased by his brother Richard S. “Dick” Tabor on Oct. 6, 2009.
Family and friends may call on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water Street, Dushore, PA. Members of McDermott Post No. 452 are asked to assemble and pass in review on Friday, at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment with military honors, will be announced by the family. The family will provide the flowers and ask that Memorial Contributions be sent to the Mildred Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 74, Mildred, PA 18632.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.