Joseph D. “Joey” Sechrist, 43, of Ralston, passed away very unexpectedly while working on a woodworking project on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at his home. Joseph Daniel was born May 21, 1980 in Williamsport, a son to James “Jim” and Debra (Hunter) Sechrist. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1999. After high school Joe enlisted in the Marine Corps where he proudly served for two years. Joey or Joe, as known by most, was employed as a cook at Marrone’s in Williamsport and most recently by the Wheel Inn Club in Roaring Branch. He was a member of Red Run Rod and Gun Club, the Marine Corps League, the Wheel Inn and Morris Run American Legion. Joey was a hard-working individual, never with idle hands. He was a true and adventurous outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering around the house and just being one with nature. Joe could take a piece of wood and make it into art, a god given talent of making nothing into something beautiful. He was good at trivia and had a knack for being an instigator while having fun and enjoying life. Joe always looked forward to visiting and spending time with his family and friends, most especially his beloved daughter. Surviving is his parent, Jim and Debra Sechrist, a daughter; Tegan all of Ralston, sister, Brenda (Shane) Joralemon and special nieces; Kayla and Abby Joralemon all of Roaring Branch, a special uncle: Frank Hunter of Ralston as well as several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Joey was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Edward and Dorothy Sechrist, maternal grandparents, Robert and Minnie Hunter and a special uncle, David Sechrist.
A celebration of life to honor Joey will be held 2 p.m. Saturday June 24th 2023 at the Red Run Rod and Gun Club, 13947 Rt. 14, Ralston, PA. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joseph’s name may be directed to the Lycoming Creek Anglers Club, 2079 Blair St, Williamsport, PA 17701. Memories of Joey and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.