Joseph E. Spencer, 83, of Roaring Branch (Union Township, PA) passed away peacefully on the morning of March 8, 2022, at home while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 13, 1938, in Canton, Pennsylvania to late Walter and E. Geraldine Spencer.
Joe grew up in Canton and graduated from Canton Area High School in 1957. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960. In earlier years he was employed for Masonite in Towanda and The Canton Independent Sentinel. He attended Williamsport Area Community College, earning an Associate Degree in Biomedical Technology in 1975. Joe worked as a biomedical technician for Divine Providence Hospital for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed working as a transporter for Western Alliance. He volunteered for the Area Agency on Aging, delivering for Meals on Wheels for approximately ten years.
On January 9, 1965, Joe married the former June Brenchley in Canton. Together they raised three children. They enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family.
Joe is survived by his wife June, of Canton; his son Andy Spencer (Sherry) of Canton; daughter Laurel Spencer(Anthonette), Blossburg; and Angela Mosser (John), of Canton; his brother Stephen Spencer(Glenda), of Canton; and Robert Spencer (Bettie), Winston Salem, NC; his grandchildren Nicole Ragab (Ramy), Reading; Natalie Siedhof (Jennifer), of Syracuse, NY; Joslyn Spencer (Jeremiah), Forty Fort; and Jenna Spencer (Riley), of Mansfield; as well as many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Geraldine Spencer, brothers William and Thomas, sister-in-law Bonita Spencer, niece Kathleen Spencer, and nephew William Lamont (Monty) Spencer.
In keeping with Joe’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Area Agency on Aging. http://www.bsstaaa.org/
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting with arrangements. Share condolences and memories of Joe by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
