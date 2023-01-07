Joseph Edward Middendorf of Castroville, passed away at his home on December 28, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born July 7, 1931 in Dushore, Pennsylvania to Clement Jerome Middendorf and Alma Gertrude Hembury Middendorf.
After graduating from St. Basil Catholic School in 1950, Joseph joined the United States Air Force in 1951. He served during both the Korean and Vietnam wars and retired on May 31, 1971, after serving twenty years in the Air Force. In 1981, he graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science. While still serving in the Air Force, he started his real estate career. He went to successfully establish his own real estate company, American National Properties in San Antonio, and continued until his retirement. He also purchased and operated Conrad Oil Co. in Castroville in the 1980’s. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus #5262, American Legion Post 460, and the St. Louis Men’s Society.
On May 14, 1954, Joseph married Jean Ellen Cramer, who was also serving in the Air Force, at Mather Air Force Base, California. They were blessed with sixty-two years of marriage at the time of her passing on July 7, 2016.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Debora Middendorf of San Antonio, Jerome Middendorf of Castroville, Curtis Middendorf of San Antonio, Donna and Edward Custer Jr. of San Antonio, Karen and Roger Harbour of Conroe, Gregory Middendorf of Castroville, and Linda and Stephen Persyn of Castroville; grandchildren, Tiffany Minglana (Angelo), Brandi Lane (Michael), Shannah Custer, Megan Custer, Kendra Harbour, Amanda Ungar (Ryan), Amber Harbour, Matthew Persyn, Lindsey Persyn, and Gannon Persyn; great-grandchildren, Riley Minglana, Audrey Lane, Nathan Minglana, Eliza Lane, Everlee Lane, Jeremy Custer-Ramos, Emery Lyster, and Benjamin Ungar; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Middendorf and Gladys Middendorf; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Alma Middendorf; and his wife, Jean Middendorf; siblings, Robert Middendorf, Clement Middendorf, Jr., Henry Middendorf, Betty Jane Middendorf, Alma Lois McCarty, Donald Middendorf, Richard Middendorf, and Helen Saxe McGee.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary recited at 5:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville, Texas.
Memorials may be made in Joseph’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.